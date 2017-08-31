SMITH SENTENCED IN HOWARD MURDER

In a surprising change of events, Judge David L. Williams went against the jury recommendation for the sentencing of John Smith, who was found guilty in the murder of Brenda Howard of the Ebenezer Community during a trial in Cumberland County.

The jury originally recommended Smith serve 25 years on a charge of murder, 10 years on a charge of burglary in the first degree and 10 years on a charge of robbery in the first degree and one year on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. However, they added that the sentences were recommended to run concurrently – meaning he would serve 25 years and be eligible for parole in 20. He has served five years already awaiting trial.

However, Williams told the courtroom observers that he had researched the matter and citing the brutality of the murder and the corresponding statutes, ordered that Smith’s sentences on murder, robbery and burglary run CONSECUTIVELY – but concurrent with the one year tampering conviction. Smith would be required to serve 45 years under his new order.

“No amount of time will ever bring our momma back,” Howard’s daughter Amanda Pickerell noted. “But we are very pleased with Judge Williams’s decision. We were touched by his compassion and him bringing justice for our momma.”

Full coverage of the sentencing will be in next week’s printed edition of the Tompkinsville News.