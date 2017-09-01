KSP asking for help in locating Tompkinsville Man

Updated: McFarland turned himself in last night in Clay County, Tenn. and is lodged in Barren County Jail.

———————–

Post 15 requesting assistance in search for sex offender



Columbia, Ky. (September 1, 2017) – The Kentucky State Police are attempting to locate 23-year-old Dylan Jess McFarland. McFarland is a white, 5’11”, 200 lb, white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is a registered sex offender. A warrant for probation violation has been issued and he is believed to be in the Monroe County area. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police at1800-222-5555, Tompkinsville Police Department at 270-487-6191 or the Monroe County Sheriffs Department at 270-487-6622.